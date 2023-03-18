0
Watch Joseph Paintsil's goal for Genk at Cercle Brugge

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil once again proved his worth to KRC Genk on Friday night, scoring a crucial goal to secure a point for his team in their closely fought clash with Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

Cercle Brugge took the lead in the 40th minute through Ayase Ueda, but KRC Genk came back fighting in the second half. In the 54th minute, Paintsil scored a fine strike to level the scores, ultimately earning his team a point.

The Black Stars player lasted the 90 minutes of the game, displaying his skills and proving why he has been a key player for KRC Genk this season.

With this latest goal, Paintsil has now scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in the Belgian Pro League this season.

This result sees KRC Genk remain in first place in the league standings and in pole position to annex the title.

Watch the goal below:

