Watch Joseph Paintsil's brace in KRC Genk's 4-0 win

Ghanaian striker Joseph Paintsil continues his stellar performance in the Belgium Pro League, scoring a brace for KRC Genk in their 4-0 win over Kortrijk.

Paintsil has been a prominent figure for Genk, consistently leading the attack and contributing significantly to the team's success.



The Ghanaian forward wasted no time in making an impact during the weekend clash, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute to give Genk an early lead.



Paintsil completed his brace with another goal in the 54th minute, sealing a convincing victory for his side.



Paintsil's outstanding performance serves as a significant boost for the Black Stars as they approach the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a few weeks.



Having played a pivotal role throughout the season, Paintsil has been directly involved in 10 of Genk's goals, scoring six times and providing four assists in 18 matches.

