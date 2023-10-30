Watch Joseph Paintsil's goal for KRC Genk in 3-1 win over KV Kortrijk

Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil was on target for KRC Genk in their resounding 3-1 victory over KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

The highly-regarded winger was named in the starting lineup for his team in a Round 12 fixture of the 2023/24 Belgia league.



Joseph Paintsil operated on the flanks, showcasing his attacking skills and playing a pivotal role in securing a convincing win for his team.



In the first 45 minutes of the game, both sides failed to find the back of the net and entered halftime with a goalless draw.



However, KRC Genk intensified their pressure on KV Kortrijk in the second half, leading to three well-executed team goals.



Joseph Paintsil scored the second goal after his attempt to set up his teammate failed and he capitalized on a rebound to score.

Paintsil has now scored three goals in the Belgian League.



