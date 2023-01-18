0
Watch Joseph Paintsil’s sublime finish for KRC Genk in 3-2 win against Westerlo

RC GENG JOSEPH PAINTSIL Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

In-form Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil scored with a calm finish on Tuesday night and assisted two goals to help KRC Genk to secure a hard-fought 3-2 win against Westerlo in the Belgian top-flight league.

In a Round 21 game of the league season, the Black Stars asset started for his club as they played as the visiting team.

Just seven minutes into the first half, Joseph Paintsil displayed his creative ability as he set up Mohammed Aziz to net the opening goal of the game.

Later in the 24th minute, the talented winger scored himself to double the lead for KRC Genk.

While the visitors would go into the break with a healthy lead, Westerlo stunned the side in the first ten minutes of the second half.

Goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Thomas Van Den Keybus in the 53rd and 55th minutes respectively restored parity to the game.

Thankfully, Genk had enough quality and scored again in the 64th minute through Daniel Munoz to cruise to a 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

With his contribution today, Joseph Paintsil now has seven goals and nine assists after making 17 appearances for Genk.

