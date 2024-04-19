Watch KP Boateng’s exquisite goal in Baller League

Former Black Stars player, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars player, Kevin-Prince Boateng scored an exquisite goal in the Baller League for his team Schwartz.

KP Boateng’s beautiful goal gave his side an equalizer in the match when they came up against Team Gelb



The former AC Milan player did a leg split to pick up a glorious pass before smashing it into the net.



The fans present at the arena applauded him for the technique he used to control the ball in the air before hitting the strike.



The ex-Barcelona player retired from football in 2023 after nearly two decades of active football.



KP Boateng played for 14 clubs and won the Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and others.

The Baller League is a unique style of street football, where teams of five players compete in arena matches.



The league has quickly gained widespread attention, attracting interest from most retired players.



Even in retirement , ???????? Kevin Prince Boateng shows he’s one of the most technically gifted midfielders to play for Ghana.



A sweet no look finish. ⚽️????pic.twitter.com/XuugBcmcgp — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 12, 2024

JNA/EK