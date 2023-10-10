Watch Kalo Ouattara's winning goal for Asante Kotoko against Accra Lions

Kalo Outtara

In match week four of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

It was summer signing Kalo Ouattara who proved to be the hero, finding the back of the net in the deep 8th minute of added time, granting Asante Kotoko their inaugural win of the new season.



Prior to this encounter, returning head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum had grappled with two draws and a defeat in their initial three matches.



Accra Lions, on the other hand, entered the match on an unbeaten streak, clinching a win against Legon Cities and securing draws against Berekum Chelsea and reigning champions Medeama SC, all on the road.



However, Lions faced a formidable challenge today, valiantly defending for the full 90 minutes until a lapse in goalkeeping proved costly. Kalo Ouattara, a recent acquisition from Berekum Chelsea, capitalized on this opportunity, netting in the dying moments of stoppage time, clinching a 1-0 win for Asante Kotoko.

With this result, Asante Kotoko currently stand at 10th place with 5 points, while Accra Lions occupy the 8th position, also with 5 points.



Looking ahead, Asante Kotoko will square off against Aduana FC on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for match week five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. Meanwhile, Accra Lions will face Great Olympics as guests on the same day.



See the goal below:




