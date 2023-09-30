Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's two assists in Southampton's win over Leeds United

Kamaldeen Sulemana helped Southampton beat Leeds United 3-1 by providing two assists in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Kamaldeen Sulemana started the game at the St. Mary's Stadium and lasted 59 minutes. Ryan Fraser replaced the Ghanaian attacker.



The away side enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the encounter.



Adam Armstrong's right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner gave the home side the lead in the 2nd minute. Armstrong's goal was assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a through ball.



In the 31st minute, Will Smallbone made it 2-0. His right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner was assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Kamaldeen Sulemana assisted Adam Armstrong's second goal and Southampton's third in the 35th minute.



Pascal Struijk pulled one back for Leeds United in the 59th minute.

Southampton will play Stoke City in their next league game while Leeds United will welcome Queens Park Rangers.





???????? Kamaldeen Sulemana is a problem on the wings. His second assist against Leeds under 35 minutes of action ???????? pic.twitter.com/4hELPs8ZKg — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) September 30, 2023