Watch Karim Bezema's flashy unveiling by Saudi club Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad new signing Karim Benzema

Saudi Arabia's top-flight side Al-Ittihad hosted a flashy unveiling for new signing Karim Benzema at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The Real Madrid legend showed off his Balon d'Or award to the fully packed 60,000-capacity stadium as the fans gave him a resounding welcome.



Addressing the crowd, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner said he wanted to play for Ittihad because of his religion.



'Because I am Muslim and it's a Muslim country. I've always wanted to live there. I've already been to Saudi Arabia and I feel good about it,' said Benzema.



'To me it's where I want to be… I hope for my new club, what I'll be able to bring is my football and most importantly to be able to win titles," he added.



The French international penned a three-year deal worth close to €200 million a year after tax.



Real Madrid bid farewell to him, on Sunday, June 3, 2023, after confirming his departure from the club after 14 years.

Benzema played his last game for Madrid on Sunday in a one-all draw against Athletic Club, in which he scored.



Benzema won 24 titles during his time at Real Madrid including five UEFA Champions League titles.



Watch Karim Benzema's unveiling below





Karim Benzema is unveiled as a player for Saudi side Al-Ittihad Club. ???????? pic.twitter.com/wqYbZhdsWc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 9, 2023

EE/KPE