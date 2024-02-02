Watch Kobbie Mainoo’s sumptuous strike that secured late win for Manchester United against Wolves

Young sensation, Kobbie Mainoo scored a late winner for Manchester United in the clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night.

The English-Ghanaian midfielder played full throttle for the Red Devils in the dramatic victory at Wolves.



Youngster Kobbie Mainoo took matters into his hands in the 97th minute when his team needed a goal and fired a curling effort from the edge of the Wolves box to find the corner to win the game for his team.



His goal came at a time when the game was just a few minutes from ending in a 3-3 draw.



In the game today, a Marcus Rashford strike in the 5th minute handed Manchester United the lead.



Later in the 22nd minute, a strike from Rasmus Højlund doubled the lead for the visitors as they took a healthy lead into the break.

After recess, Pablo Sarabia pulled one back for Wolves in the 71st minute to give the host a fighting chance.



Four minutes later, Scott McTominay restored the two-goal lead for Manchester United before two goals from Wolves set up the contest for a dramatic end.



After his match-winning goal today, Kobbie Mainoo most definitely has established himself as a key man for his team.



Watch the goal in the video attachment below:



