Watch Kudus' 75 yards unimpeded run leading to wonder goal against Freiburg

Mohammed Kudus being celebrated by teammates after his first goal

Mohammed Kudus scored twice for West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday night.

His first, West Ham's fourth goal in the 5-0 thumping of Freiburg has, however, become the pick of the lot.



The Black Stars player picked up a ball from 20 yards in his own half and started a sprint that saw him hold off four opponents before slotting home with his right foot in the 77th minute.



Kudus ran towards a steward who handed him a kitchen stool which he positioned in front of celebrating West Ham fans and sat.



His mates swarmed him with one of them polishing the player's right book.



West Ham, with the win, overturned a one-goal deficit to win the round by 5-1 on aggregate. They will now await opponents in the quarter-final.

Kudus, meanwhile, was voted Man o the Match by West Ham fans on X, winning by over 81% of votes cast.



Watch his goal below:





Just some Mohammed Kudus magic for your timeline ????????#UEL pic.twitter.com/MSvOvOD4zc — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 14, 2024

