Watch Kudus Mohammed's arrival at Black Stars camp ahead of CAR clash

West Ham United midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, has arrived in camp for Black Stars' games during the international break.

Kudus is the seventh player to arrive after Gideon Mensah, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Edmund Addo.



The team is currently camping at the Alisa Hotel in Accra ahead of their last game in of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic(CAR).



The Black Stars will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will begin preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.



The squad:



Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori



Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah



Midfielders



Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards



Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah



