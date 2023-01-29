Watch Kudus Mohammed's phenomenal goal in Ajax's big win against Excelsior

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed was on the scoresheet in Ajax's big win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Kudus netted Ajax's third goal of the afternoon in a 4-1 away victory as the Red and Whites end their winless run.



The Ghanaian sensation lasted the whole 90 minutes while playing as the right winger.



After receiving the ball out wide, the 22-year-old cut inside before smashing the ball in from outside the box with a powerful drive in the 60th minute.



He had 78 touches, completed 48 passes, won 6 ground duels, completed 4 out of 5 long passes, made 3 tackles, completed 2 successful dribbles, made 2 key passes, and had 2 shots on target with one going in.



He won man-of-the-match, ending the game with the highest rating of 8.5.



Kudus' goal means he has now scored 7 league goals, making him Ajax's third-highest scorer in the League, a goal behind Brain Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn.

On the League top scorer's chat, Kudus' goal tally ranks him 9th on the list, three goals behind leader Anastasios Douvikas.



Kudus Mohammed, who is having a scintillating campaign, has now scored 12 goals in all competitions for Ajax.



Watch Kudus' goal below:







EE/DA