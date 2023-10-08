Watch Kudus Mohammed’s stunning ‘strike’ for West Ham against Newcastle United

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Kudus registered his first goal for West Ham United when he came off the bench to score a late goal in the team’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, October 8 at the London Stadium.
Kudus levelled matters for the Hammers after Swedish forward Alexander Isak registered two goals in the space of ten minutes to give Newcastle a comfortable lead.
Mohammed Kudus came on for Czech international Tomáš Souček in the 76th minute to add more variety in attack.
However, Kudus managed to rescue a point for West Ham United in the 89th minute, giving trainer David Moyes reason to hand him his first Premier League start.
Kudus has three goals after 8 games in all competitions for West Ham, having scored twice in the UEFA Europa League.
Watch the video below:
Kudus Mohammed is off the mark in the Premier League. More to come. ???? pic.twitter.com/hx8lVMOkUe— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) October 8, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
LSN/DAG
- He will be a 'world class' player – Asamoah Gyan hails Kudus Mohammed after first West Ham goal
- I bought three cars in one day - Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals after joining Tottenham
- Lack of playing time, others - Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals tough moments at Tottenham Hotspur
- Tariq Lamptey scoops MOTM award in Brighton's 2-2 draw with Marseille in Europa League
- Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey's availability for Manchester City clash on Sunday
- Read all related articles