Watch Kudus Mohammed’s stunning ‘strike’ for West Ham against Newcastle United

Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Kudus registered his first goal for West Ham United when he came off the bench to score a late goal in the team’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, October 8 at the London Stadium.

Kudus levelled matters for the Hammers after Swedish forward Alexander Isak registered two goals in the space of ten minutes to give Newcastle a comfortable lead.



Mohammed Kudus came on for Czech international Tomáš Souček in the 76th minute to add more variety in attack.



However, Kudus managed to rescue a point for West Ham United in the 89th minute, giving trainer David Moyes reason to hand him his first Premier League start.



Kudus has three goals after 8 games in all competitions for West Ham, having scored twice in the UEFA Europa League.



Kudus Mohammed is off the mark in the Premier League. More to come. ???? pic.twitter.com/hx8lVMOkUe — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) October 8, 2023

