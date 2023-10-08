5
Watch Kudus Mohammed’s stunning ‘strike’ for West Ham against Newcastle United

Sun, 8 Oct 2023

Ghanaian international, Mohammed Kudus registered his first goal for West Ham United when he came off the bench to score a late goal in the team’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, October 8 at the London Stadium.

Kudus levelled matters for the Hammers after Swedish forward Alexander Isak registered two goals in the space of ten minutes to give Newcastle a comfortable lead.

Mohammed Kudus came on for Czech international Tomáš Souček in the 76th minute to add more variety in attack.

However, Kudus managed to rescue a point for West Ham United in the 89th minute, giving trainer David Moyes reason to hand him his first Premier League start.

Kudus has three goals after 8 games in all competitions for West Ham, having scored twice in the UEFA Europa League.

