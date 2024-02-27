Watch Kudus' pinpoint cross that sealed Bowen's historic hatrick

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus made the starting lineup in West Ham's Premier League fixture against Brentford on Monday, February 26.

David Moyes' boys bagged a 4-2 victory at the end of the Round 26 encounter played at the London Stadium.



Kudus grabbed an assist in the match from a pinpoint cross he delivered from the right wing.



The cross was met by striker Jarrod Bowen who headed it into the goal for his third goal on the night and more significantly, his first hatrick for the London side.



With his assist, Mohammed Kudus now has six goals and two assists after making 21 appearances for West Ham United.



Bowen netted the first in the 5th minute and grabbed his second of the night two minutes later.

After the halftime break, Mohammed Kudus shifted the balance of the game with his assist before a fourth strike from Emerson Palmieri put the game beyond the reach of Brentford at 4-1. A late Brentford strike was too little too late.





When we talk about well-weighted crosses, this is definitely one of them.



