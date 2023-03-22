Watch Kumasi fans chant Mohammed Salisu’s name as Black Stars arrive for Angola clash

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu received a special welcome when the Black Stars arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for training session ahead of the teams 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.

With six national team caps under his belt, Salisu, a native of the Ashanti Regional capital will for the first feature in the national colours in front of a Kumasi crowd come Thursday, March 24, 2023.



Ahead of the fixture, some Kumasi fans who could not wait to see their homeboy in action mobbed the team when the Black Stars arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday.



While chanting the Southampton defender’s name, the happy fans held the team bus at the gate of the stadium in their bid to show love to Mohammed Salisu and the Black Stars.



Ahead of his arrival in camp for the doubleheader encounter, Salisu had taken to his social media page to urge the people of Kumasi to come out in their numbers and show the team support.



“Hello Kumasi, this is Mohammed Salisu from Black Stars. I’m coming home. Meet me at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23.

“This will be my first time playing at home, so come and support us to victory,” he said in a video.



Under new manager Chris Hughton, Ghana is set to play against Angola in a two-legged qualifier, with the first match scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23.



The return leg will be played in Luanda on March 27, and the winner of the two matches will secure a place in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.







GA/SARA