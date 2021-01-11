Watch Kwame Poku's brace in win against Liberty Professionals

Kotoko striker Kwame Poku has 5 goals in eight games

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals by two goals to nil in the matchday eight fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors opened the scores of the game as early as the 10th minute after Brazilian import Fabio Gama sent in a cross from the left side before it took a slight deflection into the path of striker Kwame Poku who chested the ball before he lofted it into the top right corner of the net.



It did not take long for Fabio Gama who is making his first start for the club since signing for Kotoko in October to show the stuff he is made off as he sent a 4o yard pass over the top of the Liberty Professionals defense before Kwame Poku latched onto it and steered it home to make it two-nil.

Watch Kwame Opoku's first goal for Kotoko pic.twitter.com/IlePJBZyvG — Asare-Bediako Jaylen (@AsareJaylen) January 11, 2021