Watch Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei horrific tackle on Medeama's Justice Blay

Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei was sent off following a nasty tackle on Medeama midfielder Justice Blay in Sunday's Premier League game at the Akoon Park.
Blay, 28, was forced off just before the break after he suffered the setback in the side’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities in the Ghanaian Match Day-20 top-flight fixture at the Akoon Park.
Scans at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a fracture of distal 1/3 of the right fibula.
Justice Blay is expected to be out on the sidelines for 12 weeks due to his injury.
Legon Cities have issued a statement to apologize on behalf of their player Joseph Adjei after the incident.
Watch the tackle from defender Joseph Adjei on Justice Blay in the post below:
There was absolutely no deliberate intention on the part of Joseph Adjei to cause an injury to @JusticeBlay_ in our game against @MedeamaSC on Sunday. Joe renders the most sincerest apology to Justice and to the @MedeamaSC family. We are confident @JusticeBlay_ will be back soon— Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) April 19, 2021
- GPL: Full time results and league standings after week 20
- 2020/21 GPL: Dreams FC vs Karela United game rained off
- GPL: Liberty forward Kwaku Karikari picks MOTM award in win against Eleven Wonders
- Samuel Boadu plays down Hearts of Oak’s title charge
- 'I was beaten like a thief'- Ebusua Dwarfs coach recounts ordeal after Berekum Chelsea pummelling
- Read all related articles