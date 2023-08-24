Watch Lionel Messi's playmaking performance against FC Cincinnati including two assists

Messi bagged two assists

Lionel Messi assisted Leonardo Campana for the second time in the match, this time in the 97th minute to send the match to extra-time.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi assisted Campana for the second time of the evening, this time coming up clutch in the 97th minute to equalize and send the match to extra-time.



The first came in the 68th minute, when Messi found Campana from a free kick to cut FC Cincinnati's lead to 2-1. Cincy has seized the lead through goals from their two superstars, Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi had scored in each of his first seven games since arriving, leading Inter Miami to the club's first-ever trophy in the League's Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: Messi and Miami will be back in action this weekend as they face the New York Red Bulls in his first MLS match.



