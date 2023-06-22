Watch Liverpool star Cody Gakpo feed homeless children in Togo

Cody Gakpo was spotted feeding children

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo has paid a visit to his father's home country of Togo in West Africa for his holiday break.

After a successful season with the English club, Gakpo chose to spend time with his family and friends while also supporting children in Togo.



The player was met by several Liverpool fans on his arrival in the country.



During his visit, Gakpo shared a touching video on social media where he could be seen with children who had gathered to welcome him.



The striker has been in the Togo capital, Lomé since Monday, June 19. The player was seen making donations to children in his hometown.



Cody Gakpo, who was born in Eindhoven, Netherlands, chose to represent the Dutch national team despite having the option to play for either Togo or Ghana. His father has both Ghanaian and Togo roots.

He was one of the players Ghana had targeted before the World Cup in 2022.





Cody Gakpo (Attaquant/Liverpool) de passage au Togo ???????? pour aider et donner aux enfants du pays ????????



Il reste encore un peu d'humanité et d'humilité en ce bas monde ????

Cody Gakpo is in Togo ????????



pic.twitter.com/oQo2dPy1Vu — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 22, 2023

???????????? The Liverpool FC Fans Club in Togo welcomed Cody Gakpo to his homeland Togo where he has gone for a visit.



Gakpo was born in Eindhoven, Netherlands in 1999 and raised in the district of Stratum.



His father was born in Togo and has Ghanaian ancestry, while his mother is… pic.twitter.com/VboGehdW4r — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) June 20, 2023

