Watch Liverpool star Cody Gakpo feed homeless children in Togo

Cody Gakpo Togo Cody Gakpo was spotted feeding children

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo has paid a visit to his father's home country of Togo in West Africa for his holiday break.

After a successful season with the English club, Gakpo chose to spend time with his family and friends while also supporting children in Togo.

The player was met by several Liverpool fans on his arrival in the country.

During his visit, Gakpo shared a touching video on social media where he could be seen with children who had gathered to welcome him.

The striker has been in the Togo capital, Lomé since Monday, June 19. The player was seen making donations to children in his hometown.

Cody Gakpo, who was born in Eindhoven, Netherlands, chose to represent the Dutch national team despite having the option to play for either Togo or Ghana. His father has both Ghanaian and Togo roots.










