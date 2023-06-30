Watch Majeed Ashimeru expose funny truths about Black Stars players

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Black Stars midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has lifted the lid on the hidden facts about some of his teammates in the Ghana senior national team.

The Black Stars who are one of the most followed and loved teams by football fans in Ghana appear to enjoy themselves anytime they get to reunite in camp.



Although many people do not get the chance to see the funny moments in camp, Majeed Ashimeru has exposed the inside scoop that Ghanaians don’t know about.



In a brief funny but intriguing interview with 3Sports sighted by GhanaWeb, Majeed Ashimeru revealed that captain Andre Ayew is always the first to arrive while Abdul Salis Samed is always the last to arrive in camp.



However, when it comes to the player who is always cracking jokes and making fun of people, the RC Anderlecht player elected Gideon Mensah as the guy with all the fun vibes.



According to him, former Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, appears as the serious one. Kasim Nuhu Adams, on the other hand, appears to be the most aggressive at training.



Ashimeru disclosed that goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is the foodie in camp, indicating that the St. Gallen goalkeeper is always first at dining.

When it comes to entertainment, Ashimeru noted that Salis Samed is the maestro on the dance floor and Joseph Pantsil is the go-to person when it comes to singing melodies.



The player also stated that Jordan Ayew stands tall as the player who always has a neat jersey even on a rainy day.



Watch the funny interview with Majeed Ashimeru below:





Majeed Ashimeru gives us insight on his Black Stars teammates ????#3Sports pic.twitter.com/EHhhox8Vfq — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) June 29, 2023

JNA/FNOQ