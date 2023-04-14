Watch Majeed Ashimeru's goal in Anderlecht 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana international, Majeed Ashimeru lasted 90 minutes for RSC Anderlecht on Thursday night when the team locked horns with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

In the first leg of the quarter-final tie, the midfielder put up an impressive performance for his team as the team hoped to capitalize on home advantage to secure an advantage.



Following a very good overall display from RSC Anderlecht in the first half, the team led at halftime courtesy of a strike from Michael Murillo.



After recess, the Belgian giants pilled pressure on AZ Alkmaar in search of the crucial second goal to increase the lead.

Thankfully, the team had enough quality to find the back of the net again. In the 70th minute, Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru received a pass from Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu and made it count.



The midfielder scored with a fine effort to seal a delightful 2-0 win for RSC Anderlecht against AZ Alkmaar.



