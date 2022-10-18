2
Watch Mane and Lewandowski share beautiful moment during 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal and Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane and Barcelona star, Robert Lewandowski shared a brief but wholesome moment together during the 2022 Ballon d'Or award ceremony held in Paris at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The two great footballers were spotted having what seemed like an exciting conversation as they were both filled with smiles.

Both players picked up awards on the night with Mane winning the Socrates Award for his charity work while Lewandowski won the Gerd Muller award(best striker).

The Senegalese became the first winner of the award that seeks to reward players for their activities off the pitch.

Mane also made another history as the first African footballer to finish in the final three of the Ballon d’Or since 1995 when George Weah became the first and so far only African to win the prestigious accolade.

The two-time African Footballer of the year beat Belgium midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne to second place in the 2022 Balon d’Or, losing out the ultimate to French player of Algerian descent Karim Benzema.

