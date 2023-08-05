Watch Mathew Anim Cudjoe’s goal for Dundee United against Arbroath

Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Ghanaian talent Mathew Anim Cudjoe scored and provided an assist in Dundee United's commanding 4-0 victory over Arbroath FC in the Scottish Championship opener on Friday evening.

The action-packed match at Gayfield Park saw Dundee United take control from the early stages. Forward Gleen Middleton opened the scoring for the visitors, finding the back of the net in the 11th minute, giving them a crucial breakthrough.



Young Ghanaian sensation Anim Cudjoe continued to impress as he doubled Dundee United's advantage with a well-taken goal in the 25th minute.



Craig Sibald added to Arbroath FC's misery by increasing the lead twelve minutes later, putting Dundee United in a dominant position.



Not content with just a goal, 19-year-old Anim Cudjoe displayed his versatility as he turned provider, setting up English forward Louis Moult for the fourth goal in the additional minutes of the first half.

Anim Cudjoe's stellar form has been evident since the start of the new season. He has been a standout performer in the Scottish League Cup.



See the goal below:



