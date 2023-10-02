Watch Medeama President, Tarkwa MP, others show off dancing skills after Champion League success

Patrick Akoto (middle) dancing with some players of Medeama SC

Watch Medeama President, Tarkwa MP and others show off dancing skills after CAF Champion League success

The President and Bankroller for Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker together with the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker with officials and players of the club took to the dancing floor to show off their dancing moves following Medeama's qualification to the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian contingent produced a top-class performance in Conakry, Guinea on Saturday, September 30 when they lost 2-1 to AC Horoya in the second leg of the Champions League.



Despite losing on away soil, the yellow and mauve booked their maiden ticket to the group stages, having defeated Horoya 3-1 in the first leg in Accra in September, ending the two ties 4-3 on aggregate.



Jonathan Sowah fetched the lead for the visitors before Ghanaian-born Burkinabe international Ocansey Mandela drew level for the hosts.



Mohammed Keita scored the second for Horoya but was not enough to guarantee a place for the Guinea giants in the next phase of the competition.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the team could not hide their excitement following the triumph as Communications Director of the club, Patrick Akoto led the team to show off their moves.

They were joined by Club President Moses Armah Parker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem George Mireku Duker and other club officials, cruising to tunes from Shatta Wale and KIDI at the team's hotel after their victory.



Medeama SC arrived in Ghana on Sunday, October 1 and will begin preparations for their next match day three clash against Nations FC on Wednesday, October at the Akoon Park.



The reigning Ghana champions are yet to record a win from their last two Premier League games, having lost one and drawn one.



They sit bottom of the League log with a point.



Watch the video below:



https://www.youtube.com/shorts/arppsrvZxGA?t=13&feature=share

