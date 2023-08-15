Watch Memphis Depay's 'adowa' celebration after scoring stunning goal against Granada

Memphis dance adowa after scoring against Granada

Dutch-born with Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay showcased and put Ghanaian traditional dance Adowa on display after scoring a cracking goal against Granada on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Depay's incredible strike from outside the box restore the lead for Atletico in their league opener as they eventually won 3-1 at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium.



Right after the ball hit the net he run off to the camera behind the post with his trademark 'deaf' celebration before switching to the Adowa dance.



Depay was captured learning the dance during his off-season holidays in Ghana. The Adowa dance is a traditional dance performed by the Akan clan.



The dance is performed at ceremonies such as festivals, funerals, engagements, and other celebrations. The dancers communicate their emotions and communicate using largely their hands.



Watch the video below

I saw @Memphis Depay practising the traditional ???????? ???????????????????? dance at many public events I covered him at, during his recent off-season in Ghana.



1st video (H/T @theyawofosu) on 6/29 at Cape Coast School for Deaf & Blind.



2nd: last night after scoring for Atleti vs Granada. pic.twitter.com/CRf1iEq4Ej — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) August 15, 2023

EE/KPE