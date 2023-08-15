Watch Memphis Depay's stunning goal for Atletico Madrid in 3-1 win over Granada

Memhis Depay

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay scored a beauty for Atletico Madrid on Monday night when the team played the first match of the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season.

The Rojiblancos played at home at the Wanda Metropolitano today keen on securing a win to start off the new campaign on a good note.



In the pulsating encounter that ensued in the contest, Atletico Madrid had the lead at the end of the first half thanks to a strike from attacker Álvaro Morata in injury time.



After recess, Granada played better and managed to push forward to get into great goal-scoring positions.

Thankfully, the efforts of the visitors paid off in the 62nd minute when Samuel Omorodion equalised from close range.



Although Granada from here on had hope of coming away with a point, Memphis Depay will not have that.



The Dutch forward scored with a thunderbolt strike in the 67th minute to give Atletico Madrid a 2-1 lead before a late strike from Marcos Llorente sealed a 3-1 win for the hosts.