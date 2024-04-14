Watch Messi's outrageous assist for Inter Miami's opener vs Sporting Kansas City

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi notched an outrageous assist for Inter Miami Saturday evening, feeding Diego Gomez in the box for the Heron's opening goal.

After conceding a tough goal just six minutes in that saw Sporting's Erik Thommy capitalize amid shambolic defending from the Herons, Inter Miami responded well.



Messi received the ball outside the box in the 18th minute and played a delicious pass into the box for youngster Diego Gomez, who slotted home to level the match at 1-1.



Over 70,000 people were in attendance Saturday evening, with it being the largest attendance ever for a Sporting KC match. Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, saw fans from all over the country travel to get a glimpse of the Argentine in action themselves.

This was Messi's seventh assist in all competitions, and his fifth in MLS.



The Herons return to the pitch next Saturday, taking on Eastern Conference side Nashville SC. Messi and co. have already defeated Gary Smith's side over two legs in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this season, so there will be high expectations heading into the match.



