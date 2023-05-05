Watch Michael Baidoo's goal for Elfsborg against Halmstad

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo, was a standout performer for Elfsborg as they recorded a 6-1 victory over Halmstad BK in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday night.
The game started brightly for Halmstad BK, with Viktor Erik Vidar Granath scoring in the 41st minute to give them the lead going into halftime. However, Elfsborg regrouped during the break and came out stronger in the second half.
Baidoo, who played the full 90 minutes, equalized for his team in the 55th minute with a close-range finish after being presented with a good chance.
IF Elfsborg har kvitterat! Michael Baidoo gör sitt första mål för säsongen. pic.twitter.com/ewrl5fq83H— discovery+ sport ???????? (@dplus_sportSE) May 3, 2023
