Watch Mohammed Kudus' 10th Eredivisie goal against NEC Nijmegen

Kudus celebrates with a colleague

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored again for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon at home to NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored his 10th league goal of the season in the Dutch Eredivisie to make it three consecutive wins for the Dutch giant.



Kudus scored a sumptuous goal seven minutes into the second half of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up which was all the team needed to win all three points.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has 10 goals and one assist in 22 games in the 2022-23 Dutch Eredivisie this season.



