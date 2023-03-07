Watch Mohammed Kudus' 10th Eredivisie goal against NEC Nijmegen

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.dailymailgh.com
In-form Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored again for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon at home to NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands.
The Ghanaian midfielder scored his 10th league goal of the season in the Dutch Eredivisie to make it three consecutive wins for the Dutch giant.
Kudus scored a sumptuous goal seven minutes into the second half of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up which was all the team needed to win all three points.
The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has 10 goals and one assist in 22 games in the 2022-23 Dutch Eredivisie this season.
Goal Mohammed Kudus gives Ajax the lead against NEC. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YY9pdW6E3p— Kudus (@KudusGanG) March 5, 2023
Source: www.dailymailgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Mohammed Kudus nets winning goal for Ajax in narrow victory against NEC
- We deserve every win we’ve had this season – Arsenal star Thomas Partey
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dwamena, Kudus, Partey on target for respective clubs
- Thomas Partey backs Arsenal youngsters to make history
- Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi provides update on Tariq Lamptey's injury
- Read all related articles