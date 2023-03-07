0
Menu
Sports

Watch Mohammed Kudus' 10th Eredivisie goal against NEC Nijmegen

97DD39CF 6551 49CE 8E62 7F90C9D2AE98.jpeg Kudus celebrates with a colleague

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

In-form Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored again for AFC Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon at home to NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored his 10th league goal of the season in the Dutch Eredivisie to make it three consecutive wins for the Dutch giant.

Kudus scored a sumptuous goal seven minutes into the second half of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up which was all the team needed to win all three points.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has 10 goals and one assist in 22 games in the 2022-23 Dutch Eredivisie this season.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: