Watch Mohammed Kudus as he sings birthday song for Stonebwoy

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has dedicated his Ajax Goal of the Month Award to Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy who celebrated his birthday on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus also sang for the BHIM Nation President to fulfill his promise to Ajax's media team when he wins the Goal of the Month Award.

The Black Stars midfielder, despite singing in the video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, performed a birthday song with smiles on his face and not necessarily a song of Stonebwoy.

He also stated that the free-kick goal which he scored against Sparta Rotterdam on February 19, 2023, which won him the award was dedicated to his former teammate, the late Christian Atsu.

The 22-year-old midfielder has now scored 10 goals for Ajax in the ongoing 2022/2023 Dutch Eredivisie season.

Watch the video of Mohammed Kudus singing for Stonebwoy below:



