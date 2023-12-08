Watch Mohammed Kudus' beautiful skill that stunned Premier League commentator

West Ham player, Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus left a Premier League commentator in awe after he performed a beautiful skill in West Ham's stalemate with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Kudus was electrifying in the game as he managed to find the back of the net in the game for West Ham United as they shared the spoils with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



After getting his goal in the game, Kudus performed a 360 overhead rainbow flick that surprised the Premier League commentator.



Shocked by Kudus' skill, the commentator said, "I can't even begin to describe the flexibility shown there by Mo Kudus."



The 23-year-old attacker contributed significantly as his outfit settled for a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

Kudus, who is enjoying an amazing first season with West Ham broke the deadlock for his outfit after just 13 minutes into the game after connecting from Coufal's pass in the box. It was his third goal in the Premier League for the Hammers.



Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer has scored three goals and provided an assist in the Premier League after 11 games.





Don't try this at home ???? pic.twitter.com/ZimOkWw9OS — Premier League (@premierleague) December 7, 2023

JNA/EK