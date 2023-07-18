Watch Mohammed Kudus' brace for Ajax in pre-season

Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaian international Kudus Mohammed has begun the pre-season on a good note for Ajax as he registered a brace for the Dutch giants in their game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, July 18.

Amidst transfer speculations of Kudus moving from Holland, the former Right to Dream player joined his teammates on Monday, July 17 to prepare for the 2023/24 Dutch Eredivise.



Kudus fetched the opening goal for the Jews in the 19th minute from the pot before adding the second in the 34th minute after he fed on a pass from midfield to slot pass the goalie at close range.



He also provided an assist for Bergwijn who scored the second before Kudus added the third goal in the first stanza.



It is the second pre-season test for former Dutch champions, having played out a 2-2 draw with Den Bosch on Saturday, July 8.



More will be expected from the attacking midfielder who was been an integral part of the Ajax setup last season.

At the time this story was filed, Ajax was 3-1 ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk.



Watch the video below:





LSN/KPE