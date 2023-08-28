Watch Mohammed Kudus' first full interview as West Ham United player

Mohammed Kudus speaks to West Ham Media

Mohammed Kudus was formally unveiled as a player of London-based English Premier League side West Ham United on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The 23-year-old signed for the Hammers from Ajax, where he had plied his trade for the past three years.



The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker from Dutch giants Ajax.



He joins the Hammers on a five-year contract for a fee becoming the Club’s third major summer signing following his former Ajax teammate and Mexico international Edson Álvarez and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.



A strong all-round player and prolific dribbler capable of making and scoring goals, Kudus has established himself as one of European football’s most sought-after young players. Now, he has brought his talents to the London Stadium.

He spoke to the club media in a wideranging interview spanning his days in Ghana, moving to Europe and taking the Dutch league by storm at Ajax.



Watch the video below:



