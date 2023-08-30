Watch Mohammed Kudus' first training at West Ham United ahead of his PL debut

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has participated in his first training with Premier League side West Ham United after completing his transfer.

Kudus took part in the team's session on Wednesday, August 20, 2023, ahead of his Premier League debut.



The former Ajax man joined the Hammers in a transfer deal worth €42 million. The Ghanaian has penned a five-year deal with the club with an option to extend by a year.



Kudus could make his Premier League debut on Friday, September 1, 2023, when the Hammers visit newly-promoted side Luton Town.



The 23-year-old got off to a great start at Ajax scoring 4 goals and assisting one goal in four games, including a hattrick on his last game for the club.



He is expected to continue with his good start despite joining a new league and a new club.



Watch the video below







You asked, we delivered...



Our Ghanaian starboy training in Claret & Blue for the first time ???????? https://t.co/7xuLRdh7i8 pic.twitter.com/dbIOlCi7OU — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 30, 2023

EE/KPE