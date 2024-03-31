Watch Mohammed Kudus goal for West Ham against Newcastle United

Ghana’s star-boy, Mohammed Kudus, scored a fantastic goal for West Ham in their 4-3 defeat to Newcastle.

Despite missing Ghana's international game, Kudus appeared on the field with a distinctive new hairstyle.



The Ghanaian was handed a starting role in the game and played the entire duration of the match.



Newcastle who were playing at home scored the first goal in the 6th minute when Isak scored from the penalty spot.



However, Michel Antonio found the equalizer for the Hammers in the 21st minute to breathe life into the game.



Just before halftime, Kudus delivered his moment of brilliance with a sublime finish.

In the second half, Kudus assisted Jarrod Bowen to score the 3rd goal for the Hammers.



But Newcastle were able to pull a comeback with another penalty from Isak and two goals from substitute Harvey Barnes.



Watch video below







JNA/BB