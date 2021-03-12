Watch Mohammed Kudus' mini documentary

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus' return to football has been swift after making a comeback from an injury that kept him out for three months.
Having joined Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam from FC Nordsjaelland in the summer transfer window, the Nima-born midfielder immediately took the Eredivisie by storm with some amazing performances, which saw him win two King of the Match in his first month.
However, he suffered a blow on his UEFA Champions League debut, walking off in agony after picking up an injury just 9 minutes in the game against English Premier League side Liverpool.
Mohammed Kudus in a mini-documentary has been talking about how he fought hard to get to the pitch, the influence of songs from Raggae Dancehall artist Stonebuoy and family.
Watch the video in the post below:
