Watch Mohammed Kudus' staggering assist in Ajax's win over Camburr

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, provided a staggering assist as Ajax whip Camburr in the Eredivisie on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

He stunningly lobbed the ball over his marker in the 18-yard box before setting up Steven Berghuis to head home from close range for the second goal.



Ajax won the 5-0 with Netherlands-born Ghanaian Bryan Brobbey hitting a brace.



He has now been involved in three goals in his last three games ( 2 goals, 1 assist).



The assist was his second of the season as he currently has 12 goals and 2 assists in all competitions.



Mohammed Kudus lasted the whole minutes of the game and Ajax manager, John Heitinga, was full of praise for the Ghanaian in his post-match presser.

"I’m not just a manager, I’m also a football lover & Mohammed Kudus has exceptional qualities. It's up to me that let these thrive. He can go past players, produce assists, score goals, and good luck trying to get him off the ball as well," he said.



