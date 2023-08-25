Watch Mohammed Kudus' stunning hattrick against Ludogorets

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus was in super form in Europa qualification action as his side Ajax put four goals past Ludogorets in the first leg of the play-off tie of the Europa League on August 24.

The game ended 4 -1 with Kudus putting three goals past the opposing goalie.



The Black Stars forward who has been the subject of transfer talks with West Ham, secured his hat-trick within 50 minutes of play.



His first strike came on the 16th minute hitting a long strike from just outside the penalty box. The second followed two minutes later after he picked a pass in the crowded box and slotted home.



The third goal on the 50th minute involved an intricate exchange of passes between three Ajax players in the opponents box. Kudus was the final player whose shot went past defenders and the goalie into the back of the net.



ENglish Premier League side, West Ham's pursuit of Kudus has culminated in a formal offer of €41 million, supplemented by an additional €3 million contingent on potential performance-based add-ons.