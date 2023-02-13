Watch Mohammed Kudus' sublime goal in Ajax's 3-1 win over Waalwijk

In-form Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus scored his eighth goal of the season in the Dutch Eredivise and also won the Man of the Match once in Ajax 3-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

The talented Black Stars player was handed a starting role in the match as Ajax came from behind to win the match after RKC Waalwijk went ahead in the 17th minute.



After recess, substitute Brian Brobbey scored to restore parity in the match before Jurrien Timber also scored to give Ajax the lead in the 78th minute.



Minutes later a string of passes between Dusan Tadic and Steven Berghus located Mohammed Kudus in the box to score the third goal for Ajax in the game.



Despite being substituted in the 86th minute Kudus was named King of the Match, otherwise known as Man of the Match.



Mohammed Kudus' goal also inched him closer to the top scorers in the league.

The forward has so far scored a total of 14 goals with 3 assists in 28 matches this season.



Watch Kudus' goal below







JNA/KPE