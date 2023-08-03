Watch Mohammed Salisu's first training session with AS Monaco

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu joined his teammates to hold his first training session with Monaco on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Salisu, 24, signed a five-year deal with Monaco on Tuesday, August 1 in a deal worth € 15 million from English Championship side Southampton.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the center-back was seen undertaking gym work, cones training, and ball-joggling skills with some teammates.



Salisu established himself as an integral member of Spanish side Real Valladolid during his two-year stay with the Pucela, before joining Southampton in August 2020 for £10.9 million.



In the 2022/23 season with Southampton, Salisu suffered an injury in April, 2023which saw him make only 20 appearances for the Saints before being relegated from the English top flight.

Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE