Watch Muntari, Dramani, others stars honor Nkrumah's birthday with football match at Kwadwo Asamoah's park

Former Black Stars player, Sulley Ali Muntari, teamed up with some illustrious friends, including ex-footballers and broadcast journalists, to engage in a thrilling match on Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on Thursday, September 21.

The game took place at the newly constructed mini-stadium owned by Ghanaian football star Kwadwo Asamoah.



The match featured a line-up of former Black Stars players, adding a touch of nostalgia and excitement for football fans.



Among the notable ex-Black Stars players on the field were Haminu Dramani and Jerry Akaminko, who have left an indelible mark in the national team.



The game saw the inclusion of sports journalists who are well-known for their coverage of the beautiful game. Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ernest Brew Smith, and Saddick Adams, all prominent names in sports journalism, took part in the friendly match, showcasing their skills on the pitch.



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day holds significant historical importance in Ghana.

It commemorates the birthday of Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who led the country to independence from British colonial rule in 1957.



The holiday serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Dr Kwame Nkrumah and others in the struggle for independence.



Watch highlights of the match below







JNA/KPE