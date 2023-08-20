Watch Osman Bukari's astonishing goal in Red Star Belgrade's win against Spartak Subotica

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari continues with his superb form as he scored again when Red Star Belgrade beat Spartak Subotica to maintain their perfect start to the 2023-24 season.

Bukari opened the scoring for the Serbian champions who cruised to a comfortable 3-0 triumph at the Stadion Rajko Mitic on Saturday evening.



The Ghanaian scored his fourth goal in five matches to give Red Star the lead after 20 minutes after being set up by Aleksandar Dragovic.



Swiss defender Mihailo Bogicevic scored an own goal to double the advantage for the hosts four minutes later.



Zambia midfielder Kings Kangwa sealed the victory for Red Star when he scored on the stroke of half-time after he was assisted by Stefan Mitrovic.

Bukari has been on fire since the beginning of the season, having scored three goals and provided two assists in four matches for Red Star.



Watch Osman Bukari's goal via the video below



