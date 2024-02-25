Watch Osman Bukari's first goal for Red Star Belgrade since returning from 2023 AFCON

Ghana international forward Osman Bukari

Black Stars forward, Osman Bukari, showcased his exceptional skills once again for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday.

Netting his sixth league goal of the season against Cukaricki, the talented winger has become a pivotal force in Red Star's success this campaign.



With a total of 10 direct goal involvements, Bukari's impact on the team's attacking prowess is evident.



Gabon midfielder Guelor Kanga Kaku opened the scoring of the match after converting a penalty kick in the 9th minute.



Senegalese forward Cherif Ndiaye doubled the advantage for the hosts in the 36th minute before Osman put the icing on the cake from the spot fifteen minutes from time.



Beyond goal-scoring, Bukari's presence on the field added depth to Red Star's offensive play, creating opportunities for teammates and maintaining pressure on the opposition.

As the team celebrated a convincing victory, Bukari earned praise from fans and pundits alike.



The Black Stars winger has six goals and four assists in 19 matches in the Serbian top-flight. He scored twice and provided two assists in 6 games in the UEFA Champions League.



