Watch Osman Bukari's goal for Red Star Belgrade against FK Vozdovac

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari Osman Bukari scored in Red Star Belgrade's 6-0 win against FK Vozdovac in the Serbian Mozzart Bet Super Liga on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Guelor Kanga scored from the penalty in the 15th minute to give Red Star Belgrade the lead.



Red Star did not stop there, and in the 19th minute, Kanga sent a sharp pass behind the defense, Osman Bukari followed the action brilliantly, found himself in front of Katić, and hit the near corner to double the visitor's lead.



Aleksandar Katai made it 3-0 in the 24th minute after a wonderful pass from Ivanić in the 24th minute.



In the 64th minute, Alex Vigo scored Red Stars' fourth goal. He found himself in the right place after Ivanić's shot, which Katic deflected onto his leg.

Kings Kangwa and Mirko Ivanić scored the 5th and 6th goals for Red Star Belgrade.



Black Stars winger Osman Bukari was substituted in the 61st minute.



