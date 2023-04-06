Watch Osman Bukari's goal for Red Star Belgrade in victory over Spartak Subotica

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari continued his fine form with his club Red Star Belgrade as he opened the floodgate in a Serbia Superliga game against Spartak Subotika.

The 24-year-old was named in coach Milos Milojevic's squad having provided an assist in their previous game against Mladost GAT.



Bukari was presented with an early opportunity when he was played through by Aleksandar Katai in the seventh minute. The pacey forward raced through two defenders, sprinted past the goalkeeper and buried the ball with the outside of his right foot.



Spartak Subotica levelled the score line a minute later but Red Star Belgrade ran riots after.



The Serbian champions restored the lead thanks to Aleksandar Katai's penalty in the 23rd minute.

Katai would later cement the victory in the 82nd minute after Kings Kankwa had earlier netted earlier in the 55th minute bringing the scoreline to 4-1.



Red Star Belgrade remain on top of the standings with 79 points and a whopping goal difference of 65.



Osman Bukari has now scored seven goals and provided two assists in the Serbian topflight.



