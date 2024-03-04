Sports

Watch Osman Bukari’s goal for Red Star Belgrade in win over Backa Topola

Osman Bukari (1) Bukari’s goal in the second half tipped the scales in Red Star’s favor

Mon, 4 Mar 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Osman Bukari’s decisive strike proved pivotal as Red Star Belgrade clinched a crucial 3-1 victory over Backa Topola in the Serbian Super Liga clash on Saturday.

Amidst a fiercely contested encounter, Bukari’s goal in the second half tipped the scales in Red Star’s favor, reaffirming his status as a key player for the team.

The match unfolded with Guélor Kanga breaking the deadlock for Red Star from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

However, Backa Topola mounted a spirited response in the second half, leveling the score with Milos Pantovic’s well-taken goal in the 62nd minute, setting the stage for a tense finale.

Yet, Bukari swiftly swung momentum back in Red Star’s favor, showcasing his composure and clinical finishing just three minutes after Backa Topola’s equalizer.

See Osman’s goal below:

