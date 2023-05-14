Watch Osman Bukari’s goal in Red Star Belgrade's win over FK Vojvodina

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari scored for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 victory over FK Vojvodina in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Bukari opened the scoring for the home side in the ninth minute, latching onto a pass from Aleksandar Katai and firing a powerful shot into the roof of the net.



Vojvodina equalized in the 57th minute through Yves Baraye, who headed home a cross from the left.



However, Red Star Belgrade regained the lead in the 87th minute through Kings Kangwa, who finished off a well-worked move.

Bukari has been in fine form for Red Star Belgrade this season, scoring 12 goals in 28 league appearances.



