Watch Osman Bukari’s goal in Red Star Belgrade's win over FK Vojvodina

Osman Bukari Osb Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari scored for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-1 victory over FK Vojvodina in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Bukari opened the scoring for the home side in the ninth minute, latching onto a pass from Aleksandar Katai and firing a powerful shot into the roof of the net.

Vojvodina equalized in the 57th minute through Yves Baraye, who headed home a cross from the left.

However, Red Star Belgrade regained the lead in the 87th minute through Kings Kangwa, who finished off a well-worked move.

Bukari has been in fine form for Red Star Belgrade this season, scoring 12 goals in 28 league appearances.

Watch the goal below

