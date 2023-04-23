2
Watch Osman Bukari's hat-trick for Red Star Belgrade in thumping win over Bačka Topola

Osman Bukari Osb Red Star Belgrade, Osman Bukari

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Red Star Belgrade secured a remarkable 4-1 comeback victory against Bačka Topola, thanks to a stunning hat-trick by Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari.

Bačka Topola took the lead in the 20th minute with a well-converted penalty by Ifet Đakovac, but Bukari equalized in the closing moments of the first half.

In the second half, Bukari continued his fine form, scoring his second goal in the 61st minute to give Red Star the lead. The home team extended their lead through Guelor Kanga's goal in the 68th minute before Bukari completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute to secure the victory.

This was Bukari's second hat-trick for Red Star, following his arrival last season from Gent. With 11 goals in the league and 14 in all competitions this season, the Ghanaian has been a standout performer for the Serbian champions.

Red Star Belgrade currently sit comfortably at the top of the Serbian SuperLiga with 88 points, boasting a 10-point lead over their closest rivals, Partizan Belgrade.

Watch Osman Bukari's hat-trick below:

