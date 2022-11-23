1
Watch Otto Addo and Andre Ayew's presser ahead of Ghana vs Portugal match

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo and captain Andre Ayew were present to answer questions ahead of Ghana vs Portugal match at the press conference held on Wednesday in Doha.

The Black Stars come up against Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Otto Addo, speaking at the pre-match press conference, said that while the Black Stars have quality, they will have to be brave against the Portuguese.

“We have the quality to play with them. Surely, we have to be very brave,” he said.

“Everybody wants to win. No matter what happens, it’s a big stage, a big game at the World Cup level, so I don’t think normally this can disrupt anybody.”

Answering the same question on the threat Portugal poses, Andre Ayew said, “It’s not our problem, but I think they are great professionals.

“They may have played for top teams so they will be ready for the World Cup [because] it is the biggest stage. They will be ready for it.”

Watch video below:



