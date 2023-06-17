0
Watch Otto Addo deliver a lecture at UEFA Assist Technical Development programme

Otto Adoo 2023.png Former Black Stars trainer Otto Addo

Sat, 17 Jun 2023

Former Black Stars trainer and Borussia Dortmund Otto technical staff Addo was spotted in a video offering lectures at the UEFA Assist Technical Development programme held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The UEFA Assist Technical Development programme is a five-day event which rolled out from Monday, 12 to Friday, 16 with Ghana’s FA aim of strengthening the capacities of Ghanaian coaches and giving them the abilities and information they need to improve the game at all levels.

Coach Otto Addo discussed his experience with high-level coaching, talent management, coaching concepts, technical philosophy, and coaching methodologies.

Notable among the coaches who took part include Baba Nuhu Mallam, Dr. Prosper Nateh-Ogum, Samuel Boadu, Anita Wiredu-Mintah, Anokye Charles Frimpong, Yussif Basigi, Winfred Dormon, Yaw Preko, Kasim Mingle, Laryea Kingston, and Maxwell Konadu.

The others are Fatawu Salifu, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, Abdul Karim Zito, Nana Joe Adarkwa, Linda Prah, Bernice Adu Twumwaa Kyeremeh and Sandra Boakye.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
